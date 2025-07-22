Bruce Willis 2025: Latest health update on Hollywood actor as claims made he can 'no longer speak, read or walk unaided' - is it true?
In March 2022, Bruce Willis officially retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication. At the time, his family cited growing cognitive difficulties that were interfering with his work.
By February 2023, the Willis family issued a more detailed medical update confirming the actor was living with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). This neurodegenerative condition is known to affect behaviour, speech, and eventually motor skills. The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration noted that the disease typically strikes between ages 45 and 64 and is often misdiagnosed in its early stages.
Recent media coverage has claimed that Willis can no longer speak, read, or walk unaided. A widely cited article from The Express Tribune reported a rapid decline, stating he was 'no longer able to communicate in any meaningful way'. Similar claims were repeated by India Times, describing the actor as nearly immobile and silent.
However, these reports have not been independently verified by the Willis family. While there is no doubt the illness is progressing, official statements have not confirmed the full extent of physical and communicative loss as described in the viral reports.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.