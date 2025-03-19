Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, gave an update on her father’s health during a Q+A session on her Instagram Stories.

Actress Rumer Willis, who is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, was asked by a fan “How’s your dad doing?” and Rumer said: “He’s doing great, thank you for asking.” Rumer then went on to say that “It is actually his 70th birthday tomorrow so please wish my papa a big happy birthday.”

Rumer Willis became a mum to daughter Louetta in April 2023 and described giving birth to her as was “one of the most validating experiences of my life." She told People magazine that "I feel like we're in an era that is really waking up to the power that is in motherhood," and also said: "I know, for me, giving birth in my house and having that moment and going through that, you just tap into a power greater than yourself.”

Rumer Willis also said that “I think when you give birth and you go through that transition into motherhood that it really deepens that power in yourself. Then you go through postpartum, and it's this weird, shared, lonely journey sometimes because there's so much that people don't talk about. I think what we've really lost in our society is a lot of the community of support in motherhood.”

In March 2022, Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming Willis revealed on social media that the Hollywood star was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Emma Heming Willis wrote: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

Emma also wrote: This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

In February 2023, Emma Heming shared an update on Bruce’s condition on Instagram and wrote: "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis.”

Emma Heming Willis also wrote: "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," she continued. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

According to the NHS, “Frontotemporal dementia is an uncommon type of dementia that causes problems with behaviour and language.

“Dementia is the name for problems with mental abilities caused by gradual changes and damage in the brain.

“Frontotemporal dementia affects the front and sides of the brain (the frontal and temporal lobes).”

After the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, Bruce Willis stepped out in public to thank first responders. His wife Emma Heming Willis shared a black-and-white video to Instagram showing her actor husband wearing a New York Yankees cap and shaking hands with a Los Angeles police officer and posing for a photo.

Emma Heming Willis wrote: "Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a “thank you for your service.” Yesterday was no different”.

"This makes my heart so freaking full."

What is Bruce Willis’s net worth?

Bruce Willis reportedly has a net worth of $250 million.

Is Bruce Willis’s wife Emma writing a book?

Bruce Willis’s wife Emma has written a book about her experiences as a caregiver and it is expected to be published soon. According to Penguin Random House’s website, the book The Unexpected Journey Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path by Emma Heming Willis is “a deeply personal and richly compassionate support guide that helps caregivers care for themselves while they navigate a loved one’s dementia.” The book is expected to be released this September.