Preta Gil, known professionally as Preta Maria Gadelha Gil Moreira, has died at the age of 50.

Brazilian singer and actress Preta Gil has died at the age of 50 while receiving treatment for cancer. A statement was posted to her Instagram account which translated from Portuguese read: “At this moment, there is still no provision for the repatriation of the body to Brazil.”

The statement also read: "The wake will be held in the city of Rio de Janeiro, family, friends and the public will be able to pay their last tributes. As soon as we have a definition about date, schedule and location, we will disclose it here.”

Preta Gil’s musician father, Gilberto Gil who is a former culture minister shared a statement on Facebook where he said: “It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Preta Maria Gadelha Gil Moreira in New York, where we are currently processing the procedures for her repatriation to Brazil.”

Brazilian singer and actress Preta Gil dies at 50, what was the cause of her death? Photo: pretagil/Instagram | pretagil/Instagram

“We ask for the understanding of so many dear friends, fans, and media professionals as we navigate this difficult time as a family.”

According to the Daily Mail, Preta Gil had been receiving treatment for colon cancer in New York and was on her way to the airport to travel back to Brazil when she fell ill and was rushed to a medical facility where she tragically passed away.

The Daily Mail reported that “The artist had received chemotherapy and radiation in Brazil. She underwent surgery to remove tumors in August 2024 after the cancer spread to the ureter, the peritoneum and two lymph nodes.In May, Gil traveled to the United States to seek care for her illness, splitting time between Washington and New York as she tried experimental treatments.”

In June of this year, Petra Gil took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute to her father Gil and said: "You are my time and my King! You heal and thrill me, my Father @gilbertogil! ✨

“Today, on your birthday, nothing more profound and symbolic than remembering this unforgettable moment when we sang together on your #TempoRei! tour. The video says it all... I love you endlessly! ❤️

“Happy life, happy birthday.”

Following Preta’s death, one fan took to this Instagram post and wrote: “When Gil said his daughter could 'die in peace', many didn't understand. But there is a kind of love so deep that, in the face of pain, it seeks consolation even in the impossible: acceptance. black Gil lived with courage, surrounded by affection, art and faith. And maybe that’s what Dad meant — that even in goodbye, there was light. ”

Another fan wrote: “I imagine you now in the arms of the Father, welcomed with all love and joy... finally no pain, no suffering, at peace Rest easy sweet girl. And when you find Paulo Gustavo, give a tight hug and a kiss full of affection for us 🤍.”