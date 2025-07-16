Tributes have been paid to music star Felipe Silva following his fatal accident.

Country music star Felipe Silva has died after falling from a pick-up truck, he was only 24-years-old at the time of his death. Although he was rushed to hospital after suffering a head injury, he tragically died two days later.

Metropoles reported that “According to initial reports, he was sitting in the parked vehicle when someone suddenly started the engine. The sudden movement caused the artist to lose his balance and fall hard to the ground, hitting his head.” The accident took place in Araguaína, a a municipality located in the Brazilian state of Tocantins,

Music star Felipe Silva was part of a music group Felipe & Raphael, a tribute was paid on their Instagram account which read: “Today didn’t dawn as we expected.

“It was to be another chapter of a beautiful project, full of dreams, courage and music. A project of the duo Felipe & Raphael, that was born from the heart and true friendship, watered with talent, faith and a lot of will to win.

“But today with broken hearts, we share that our dear Felipe is no longer with us. And he’s gone… gone way too soon…

“Now he is next to the Creator, in the sky he so looked with hope, with his light soul and his voice eternally alive.

“Felipe was more than an artist, he was light, he was joy, he was courage, he was perseverance.”

The tribute went on to say that “His dream was always to sing for the world… And now he will be singing in heaven with the angels. But here, we’ll keep representing, with the same strength, and love that he carried into every note, every rehearsal, every song.

“Rest in peace Philip. We will love you forever.”

Following the tribute, singer Matheus Oliveira wrote: “As Felipe always said, I love you, and you will always be in our hearts! You were AMAZING DUDDY! Thanks for all our moments, thanks for all the advice, thanks for all your help in difficult situations, thanks for the friendship, for the laughs, thanks for EVERYTHING.

“It’s hard to write this here because it’s not what I wanted to write…. I really wanted this to be just another scare, I thought so much that we were going to comment after a while from this situation as we played about the ‘beggars post, but unfortunately God didn’t want it.

“He ended his tribute with the words: “I love you my friend.”