Comedian Ray DeJon was days away from starring in comedy roast for his 64th birthday.

Tributes have been pouring in for US comedian Ray DeJon who has died suddenly at 63, days before he was due to star in a comedy roast in honour of his 64th birthday. Only five days ago, Ray DeJon took to Instagram to share details about his birthday comedy roast, taking place at 275 BK comedy club in Brooklyn, New York City.

Following his sudden death, over 1000 comments have been left on his last birthday roast Instagram post. One fan wrote: “It is with a heavy heart to see this Brother so vibrant and dedicated no longer with us. He will be greatly missed.”

The fan went on to say that “I made an effort to make the shows I could and send folks his way.” He ended his tribute by adding that Ray DeJon “will be greatly missed.”Comedian Ayanna Dookie also paid tribute and said: “I have no words. RIP Ray! Thank you for all the stage time and for putting so many of us on!”

Richie P, known as tokboyfresh on Instagram said: “RAY @raydejon You are a legend, ICON , FIRST BALLOT HOF’er to anybody who knew you. I heard the news earlier while I was at work and couldn’t believe it.

“Ray was VERY influential in helping D.B.O. with our first WEEKLY SUCCESSFUL Comedy Show run in 2005 in Flatbush. An event concept we was in over our heads of doing at the time but knew we wanted to learn and you walked us thru it and made it work.

“We Then went on to collaborate on Countless Winter Wonderland Ski Trips and Summer Sizzler Crabfest together. I’m happy to have watched you on video music box all those years when I was a kid and grew up to not only work with you but call you friend. Them Linden Diner Comedy Shows will go down in history and one of the greatest runs in nightlife and you lived to see your dream of opening your own comedy club in Bk. @275parkbk

“REST WELL OG 🙏🏽

“HappyHeavenly Bday.”

VJ Ralph McDaniels also paid tribute to Ray DeJon on Instagram and wrote: “I am sad to announce the passing of our Video Music Box family @raydejon. My condolences to his entire family. Ray Dejon will be missed.” In response to Ralph McDaniels’s post, Talk Show host Cheryl Wills said: “Devastating news will definitely pay tribute to him tonight on @ny1 starting at 8 PM. It was an honor to host an event with him just last year for @ericaford_ilovemylife RIP.”