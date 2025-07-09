Denis “Dee” Kaate, best known as an original member of the beloved YouTube comedy trio Mandem On The Wall, has died aged 37.

His cause of death is not yet known but fans and friends have described his death as ‘shocking’.

A joint statement from close friends and co-creators Percelle Ascott and Joivan Wade read: “It’s with deep sadness that we share the news that our dear friend and brother Denis Kaate has sadly passed away. Denis was a truly special soul. Creative, full of life, and always lifting the energy of any room he walked into.

“His presence, laughter and spirit will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. We’re sharing this message out of love and respect for Denis and also to honour his memory. Please keep Denis’s family and loved ones in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that everyone allows them the space to grieve in private. Rest in peace Denis. You’ll never be forgotten.”

Denis, whose acting and writing credits include 1 Way Up: The Story of Peckham BMX, Freehold, and Chick or Treat, was widely celebrated for his infectious energy and warmth.

Comedian and entrepreneur Kojo Anim paid tribute on Instagram: “We’ve lost a very talented comedian and I still can’t get my head around it. From seeing him on Mandem on the wall to working with him on a TV show called Youngers… @deekaate was one of the stars of the very first film I ever wrote called The Weekend and he smashed that character so much and stole the movie.

“I got the news of his passing last night, seconds before I had to go on stage … I ended up breaking down after my performance because it’s hard to hear a friend has gone and try to make other people laugh.

“Dee was so damn funny man but like a lot of men, he dealt with a lot behind closed doors. … Stop seeing each other as enemies or competition … Let’s create more spaces to share with each other. … You are good enough and whatever your best is at the time is GOOD ENOUGH. RIP Denis Kaate.”

Fans also flocked to Kaate’s final Instagram post of his selfie that has no caption. Actor and rapper Michael Dapaah wrote: “Thank for all the love you showed me, will never forget ❤️❤️ a true inspiration”

Comments included heartfelt messages such as: “One of the main pioneers in the scene. Smh rest in peace”. One commented: “RIP my brother 🙏🏾💔🕊️” Another added: “Such shocking news 💔😫 Rest in paradise Dee can’t believe this”.