Emmy-winning actress Valerie Mahaffey has died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer, her publicist has confirmed.

Mahaffey passed away in Los Angeles on Friday, with her husband and fellow actor Joseph Kell paying tribute to her as “the love of my life.”

In a brief statement, Kell said: “I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed.”

Best known for playing eccentric and memorable characters, Mahaffey found fame through her roles in Northern Exposure, Desperate Housewives, and Young Sheldon.

She also shared the screen with industry heavyweights such as Michelle Pfeiffer and Tom Hanks during her decades-long career.

More recently, Mahaffey appeared in Apple TV series Echo 3 (2022) and starred in the film The 8th Day, released earlier this year. Additional tributes have been pouring in on social media, with many coming from fans.

Posting on X, Shawn Farrell said: “RIP Valerie Mahaffrey. Always such a delight to see whenever she appeared onscreen in so many shows of the 1980s-1990s.”

Jamie DuMont said: “Very sad to hear about the passing of Valerie Mahaffey, a brilliant comedian and a gem of a human being.”

Feeling Seen podcast host Jordan Crucchiola added: “Valerie Mahaffey was always just right no matter what she was working in. Always so memorable, talented. I can’t believe she was even 71 as that means she really was a part of my life watching things as long as I’ve been around.

“Grateful for her good work always.”