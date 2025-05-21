Renowned Chinese actress Zhu Yuanyuan has died aged 51 after a battle with cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Global Times, The National Theatre of China posted an obituary to the actress, in which it was confirmed that she had succumbed to her cancer diagnosis. Zhu Yuanyuan passed away at 11.39am on Saturday, May 17.

The obituary read: "Zhu Yuanyuan, a first-class actress with the National Theatre of China and a beloved performer admired by audiences across the nation, passed away due to illness at 11:39 am on May 17, 2025, after ineffective medical treatment. She was 51 years old. In accordance with the wishes of her family, the funeral will be conducted in a simple manner."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Theatre of China added: "During her nearly five-year battle with cancer, she had never been pessimistic or depressed. Instead, she had faced difficulties with firm resolve and confidence, and conveyed her love for life to everyone around her through laughter and warmth.”

Zhu Yuanyuan was a celebrated performer in her home country, having graduated from the Central Academy of Drama in 1997. She starred in productions including Nine Daughters in My Family, A Little red Flower, My Sister and A Love for Separation.

The actress was celebrated at award ceremonies as well, picked up nominations Best Actress at the 26th Golden Rooster Awards, as well as Best Supporting Actress at the 34th edition of the ceremony. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards.

Zhu won Female Actor Award at the Golden Phoenix Awards for her role in The Forest Ranger, the film adaptation of Zhang Ping’s novel The Attacker. She picked up her second Golden Phoenix Award for her role in the 2012 film Love In The Family.

She was married to actor Xin Baiqing with whom she had one child, born in 2008.