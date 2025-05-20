Harun Sahinovic: Kickboxing and taekwondo champion dies age 26 in motorbike crash
Harun Sahinovic, 26, won two Continental Cup trophies in kickboxing, as well as finishing ninth at last year’s World Cup.
According to local media reports, he was riding along a motorway in Bosnia and Hertzegovina, near the town of Kovacevac, when he was involved in an accident on his motorbike. It is unconfirmed whether other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and began taking him to Centre Banja Luka Hospital, but he died of his injuries en route.
A spokesperson for the Tekvodno Federation of FBiH said: “It is with great sadness that we received the news that Harun Sahinovic, a 26-year-old taekwondo representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was killed in a traffic accident on the Jajce highway.
“At the recently held European ITF Championship, which was hosted by our country, Harun proudly defended the colours of Bosnia and Herzegovina.”
A police report added: “In this traffic accident, the driver of the motorcycle sustained bodily injuries, who died during transport to hospital.”