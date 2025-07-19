Robbie Pardlo was the lead vocalist of early noughties R&B trio City High.

Grammy-award nominated singer Robbie Pardlo, who was the lead vocalist of early noughties R&B trio City High, has died at the age of 46. He passed away in Willingboro, New Jersey, surrounded by family and friends.

Robbie Pardlo, who is from New Jersey, will be best remembered for City High’s single, ‘What Would You Do?’ a single produced by Wyclef Jean, his bandmates were Claudette Ortiz and Ryan Toby. The R&B trio secured a Best R&B Performance Grammy nomination by a Duo or Group back in 2002 for their follow up single, ‘Caramel’ with Eve.

Robbie Pardlo went on to collaborate with the likes of Whitney Houston and Lil Kim when he became part of R&B quartet First Take after leaving City High.

Monica Elam paid tribute to Robbie on Facebook and wrote: “I am at a loss for words… My heart is truly broken 💔my Lil Bro , artist and friend, the purest soul you would ever meet, I can still hear his voice saying, ‘Hey Sis, how did I sound, did you like the song, did I do good?’ Well ROBBIE all I can say now is Well Done! Rest well, I will love you lil bro 🤍 forever! Heaven has gained a music genius 🎶.”

Sharon Cleveland also paid tribute to Robbie Pardlo on Facebook and said: “May Rob Pardlo’s spirit soar! I’m left speechless, yet inspired by his legacy. Sending love, prayers and heartfelt condolences to Anika Wallce, their children, family and friends.

“I met Robbie in choir/music class at Willingboro High in the 90’s, where he’d share his produced songs with us, recorded on cassette tapes. One day while singing, he turned around, looked at me and said, “Oh so you don’t talk much, but you sing, ok, I hear you.” He smiled, I blushed, and from then on, we were cool.

“Though we only kept in touch, through small talk and Facebook posts over the years, I was always cheering him on to overcome life’s obstacles. Damn, God… Robbie’s memory now fills my heart with his wonderful voice, his music, and his inspiration to keep pushing forward. He will forever be a shining star, guiding me, and many others to strive for excellence. Rest in peace, dear Robbie.”

Has Robbie Pardlo’s cause of death been revealed?

According to TMZ, “No cause of death has been determined yet ... the family is currently grieving but will be planning Robbie's memorial services and tributes in the upcoming days and will share details with the public.”

Robbie Pardlo was married to wife Anika and they had two children, Lyric and Chord-Andrew Pardlo.