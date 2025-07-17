Music star Connie Francis has died just days after being hospitalised to treat "extreme pain".

The veteran musician passed away last night at the age of 87 and the sad news was confirmed by her friend Ron Roberts who posted a statement on Facebook. He wrote: "It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later."

The tragedy comes after the Pretty Little Baby star told fans she had been admitted to hospital on July 2 after experiencing "extreme pain" and cancelled plans to appear at an Independence Day show. She revealed she was undergoing tests and suggested her health issues could be linked to previous treatment she had on her hip.

Connie wrote: "Hello Everyone. As many of you may now have learned through [radio star] Cousin Brucie's Facebook page, I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing. I had hoped to take part in Brucie's show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated. Love, Connie."

She was later admitted to intensive care before being given a private room. Connie's final post on Facebook on July 4 read: "Hello Everyone. Today I am feeling much better after a good night, and wanted to take this opportunity of wishing you all a happy Fourth of July. Thank you all for your continued kind thoughts and prayers. A happy Independence Day to you and your loved ones."

Connie's death comes just weeks after her hit track Pretty Little Baby - originally released in 1962 - found a new audience online after going viral on TikTok. Speaking after the song became a TikTok hit, Connie admitted she barely remembered the track.

She told PEOPLE: "“To tell you the truth, I didn't even remember the song. I had to listen to it to remember. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling."

Connie rose to fame in the 1950s and scored a number of chart hits including Stupid Cupid, Lipstick on Your Collar, Who's Sorry Now, and Where the Boys Are. Her cover of Who's Sorry Now helped propel her to fame after it was featured on Dick Clark's American Bandstand in 1958 and it went on to sell more than a million copies and score her a number one hit in the UK. She continued recording and performing and published her autobiography Who's Sorry Now? in 1984. She followed it with a second Among My Souvenirs in 2017. Connie took a step back from the spotlight in 2018.