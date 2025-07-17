Tomorrowland 2025: Hilarious post goes viral on Reddit showing 'exclusive merch' for the festival in Belgium - after main stage fire
The hilarious post shows a piece of burnt material “found a couple of kilometers from the festival”. One user said: “Thankyou, memes are how I cope”.
Another said: “Throw that s**t on eBay”. Others responded with laughing face emojis.
It comes after the main stage of the festival erupted in flames yesterday (Wednesday 16 July). Despite this the festival is still going ahead.
According to a spokesperson, Tomorrowland will go ahead as planned, despite the fire, that occurred one day before the massively popular EDM festival in Belgium was set to begin. In a statement shared on Instagram, organizers wrote “due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged.”
They also confirmed that no one was injured or killed in the blaze. As it stands, Tomorrowland will open its DreamVille campsite on Thursday, July 17, where several events and performances will take place.
Additional events planned in Brussels and Antwerp will also go ahead “as planned,” organizers said. As for the rest of the festival, which is set to run July 18 through 20 (with a second weekend slated for July 24 through 27), organizers said: “We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend. More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”
As per Belgian news website VRT News, the fire started on the right side of the main stage and spread rapidly to engulf the entire stage. The main stage is the centerpiece of the festival and features a theme-based installation. As of now, the cause of the fire has not been determined. The US Sun reported that local residents reported hearing fireworks before the fire started, but a word from the authorities on the cause is still awaited.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.