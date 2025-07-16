A huge fire has engulfed the main stage of Tomorrowland festival in Belgium - and as people board flights thousands will be wondering if the event will still be going ahead.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major fire broke out on the main stage at the Tomorrowland festival site in Boom, Belgium, on Wednesday, raising concerns about the fate of the event. Despite the incident, festival organizers have not indicated any plans to cancel.

A spokesperson told local media: “Our priority now is the safety of our visitors and those in the surrounding area.” However, one user says on Reddit that there is “absolutely no chance” that the festival can continue as the “main stage is ruined and unusable, it’s over”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “I can’t see how they can continue, it would take weeks to clean up after the fire, never mind even building basic staging.” One user said: “Don’t say that as I board my flight!”.

A huge fire has engulfed the main stage of Tomorrowland festival in Belgium - and as people board flights thousands will be wondering if the event will still be going ahead. (Photo: STRINGER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | STRINGER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

However others who claimed to have some insight were a little more positive. One user said on Reddit: “Some friends of mine know the organisation of the festival. They are looking out to move the DJ's from the Main to the stage on the Gathering (camping grounds) will be used as the mainstage. I don't think it will be cancelled, that's impossible to do on short notice.”

Another chimed in: “Don’t spread misinformation, as it stands there’s no official announcement. In 2019 a part of the Freedom stage collapsed, they had a backup plan and hosted the stage in the food court - maybe they’ll do something similar, who knows.”

There are no festivalgoers at the site at the moment, although it is estimated some 1,000 employees were there at the time of the fire. It is unclear whether anyone has been injured in the fire with nearby residents being asked to close their windows and doors as smoke filled the sky, despite being told it was not toxic. Firefighters are battling to contain the blaze amid fears it could spread to nearby woodland.