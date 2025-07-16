A massive fire engulfed and completely destroyed the main stage at the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium.

Firefighters are battling to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby woodland. The fire tore through the main stage at the festival site in Boom, Belgium, where hundreds of thousands of revellers were expected to descend for the opening weekend.

There are no festivalgoers at the site at the moment, although it is estimated some 1,000 employees were there at the time of the fire. It is unclear whether anyone has been injured in the fire with nearby residents being asked to close their windows and doors as smoke filled the sky, despite being told it was not toxic. Firefighters are battling to contain the blaze amid fears it could spread to nearby woodland.

Festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen told De Telegraaf: "Our priority now is the safety of our visitors and those in the surrounding area." The mayor of Boom, Jeroen Baert has reportedly cancelled his holiday in Germany and will be returning to handle the fall out from the fire.

The festival was due to start on Friday with many revellers already making their way to Belgium ahead of the camp site opening tomorrow. Tomorrowland's main stage is considered a centre piece of the festival and typically reflects its yearly theme. This year, the theme was "The World of Orbyz."