Iceland volcano: Families and tourists evacuated from towns, luxury hotel and Blue Lagoon after Sundhnúkur erupts again
Lava spewed out of the Sundhnúkur volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near the fishing town of Grindavík, Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office says the eruption - the volcano's ninth since December 2023 - happened in the early hours of this morning after the mass evacuation.
A campsite and the Blue Lagoon Iceland - a five-star hotel resort - were evacuated, as was most of the town of Grindavík. Local media reports police are driving around town, to check on local residents and encourage them to leave their homes in case of an eruption.
Based on GPS measurements and deformation signals, it is likely that this is a fairly small eruption, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office website. Based on the location of the eruption fissure and the size of the eruption, the lava flow is not going to create a danger in Grindavík - but lava could start flowing towards Grindavíkurvegur, another settlement north of Stóra-Skógfell.
Authorities are monitoring the situation carefully. It is the 12th time this volcano has erupted since January 2021 - and ninth since December 2023.
Often referred to as a land of ice and fire, the North Atlantic island nation has many glaciers and volcanoes. Gas pollution is spreading from the eruption sites to the northwest towards Vogar and Reykjanesbraut. Residents of Vogar and Reykjanesbær are asked to close windows and regularly monitor the air quality on the Icelandic Meteorological Office website. Pollution forecasts can also be viewed on the site.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.