Families and tourists have been evacuated from towns and a luxury hotel in Iceland as a notorious volcano has erupted again this morning (Wednesday 16 July).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lava spewed out of the Sundhnúkur volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near the fishing town of Grindavík, Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office says the eruption - the volcano's ninth since December 2023 - happened in the early hours of this morning after the mass evacuation.

A campsite and the Blue Lagoon Iceland - a five-star hotel resort - were evacuated, as was most of the town of Grindavík. Local media reports police are driving around town, to check on local residents and encourage them to leave their homes in case of an eruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on GPS measurements and deformation signals, it is likely that this is a fairly small eruption, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office website. Based on the location of the eruption fissure and the size of the eruption, the lava flow is not going to create a danger in Grindavík - but lava could start flowing towards Grindavíkurvegur, another settlement north of Stóra-Skógfell.

Families and tourists have been evacuated from towns and a luxury hotel in Iceland as a notorious volcano has erupted again this morning (Wednesday 16 July). (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Authorities are monitoring the situation carefully. It is the 12th time this volcano has erupted since January 2021 - and ninth since December 2023.

Often referred to as a land of ice and fire, the North Atlantic island nation has many glaciers and volcanoes. Gas pollution is spreading from the eruption sites to the northwest towards Vogar and Reykjanesbraut. Residents of Vogar and Reykjanesbær are asked to close windows and regularly monitor the air quality on the Icelandic Meteorological Office website. Pollution forecasts can also be viewed on the site.