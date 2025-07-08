Bali volcano eruption: Are flights still cancelled to the holiday destination? Latest updates from Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia
The code was issued about 1pm AEST on Monday, according to MAGMA Indonesia, a geological hazards monitoring service. The volcano is 1000km north of Broome and on Indonesia’s southernmost province of East Nusa Tenggara.
Qantas and Jetstar planes are in the air following Monday’s volcanic eruption in Indonesia but Virgin is taking a more cautious approach. On Tuesday morning, a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Denpasar was delayed an hour but took off about 8am AEST. A Qantas Sydney to Denpasar flight was also pushed back about 80 minutes and took off at 8.22am.
Jetstar has delayed a Melbourne to Bali flight by four hours to 10.35am on Tuesday, while the budget airline’s Sydney to Denpasar and Brisbane to Denpasar morning flights took off about 30 minutes late about 7am and then 8am AEST, respectively, on Tuesday. A Qantas spokesperson said: “Our meteorologists and operations teams are closely monitoring the movement of volcanic ash from the latest eruption of Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia,” a Qantas spokesperson said.
“Safety is always our top priority, and we will contact customers directly if their flight is disrupted. We thank customers for their patience and understanding.” Virgin Australia is taking a more cautious approach with the volcanic ash.
Flights out of Melbourne and Brisbane on Tuesday have been pushed back to the afternoon. “Our team of expert meteorologists is closely monitoring conditions and ash cloud activity following the eruption of Mount Lewotobi yesterday,” a Virgin spokesperson said.
