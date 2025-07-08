A warning is being issued to holidaymakers with flights booked to Italy in the coming days as strike action is set to cause disruption.

Passengers flying to, from or across Italy on airlines including easyJet, Ryanair, Wizz Air, British Airways and TUI could see their travel plans severely disrupted by multiple air transport strikes on Thursday (10 July). Italy-based pilots and cabin crews at budget airline EasyJet are set to strike for 24 hours on Thursday, with baggage handlers at Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa and Venice Marco Polo, as well as at other airports across Italy, planning to stage a 24-hour strike on the same day.

Action by ground airport workers is also expected at Cagliari Elmas and Naples Capodichino. The strikes are likely to cause flight delays or cancellations, as well as delays in ground operations including passenger check-in and baggage drop-off or collection services.

Under Italian air transport laws, flights scheduled to depart between 6am and 9am and between 6pm and 9pm are protected from strike action and should run as planned on Thursday. However, on Friday (11 July) a 24-hour staff strike has also been called at Palermo airport.

Passengers flying to or from the Sicilian capital may experience delays or cancellations as staff at Gesap, which manages aviation services at the city’s Falcone Borsellino Airport, plan to hold a 24-hour walkout. The Flai Transport and Services union has also called a strike that will affect the staff of the Assohandlers member handling companies, which includes airport handling staff operating at Linate, Malpensa, Turin, Verona, Bologna, Ciampino, Fiumicino, Palermo, Catania, Reggio Calabria, Lamezia Terme, Crotone, Cuneo, Naples, Salerno, Venice, Bergamo, Sagat, and Cagliari.

Commenting on passenger rights, Ivaylo Danailov, CEO of airline compensation specialists SkyRefund, says:“Passengers affected by flight cancellations or significant delays due to the strikes in Italy may be entitled to care and assistance under EU Regulation 261/2004. While compensation may not be payable for delays caused by strikes involving airport staff or air traffic control — as these are generally considered ‘extraordinary circumstances’ — passengers flying with EasyJet or other EU carriers may still have rights to re-routing, meals, accommodation, and transport while they wait.

“It’s also worth noting that flights scheduled during protected hours in Italy (6am–9am and 6pm–9pm) should operate as planned, and any disruption outside of these time frames should still be monitored closely. Travellers should check with their airline and retain receipts for any out-of-pocket expenses they incur due to disruption.

“With regard to the strike by EasyJet’s pilots and cabin crew, passengers may be entitled to compensation of €250–€600, depending on flight distance, unless EasyJet can prove that it took all reasonable measures to avoid the disruption. The European Court of Justice has previously ruled that strikes by airline staff are not automatically considered extraordinary, so each case must be assessed individually.”