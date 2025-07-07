A national strike is affecting travel in the holiday hotspot Italy.

A 21-hour national strike involving railway employees is set to affect of Trenitalia, Trenord and Italo rail services across Italy from Monday 7 July at 21.00 until Tuesday 8 July at 18.00. Trenitalia reminds passengers that a minimum number of essential services are guaranteed during strikes on weekdays, from 06.00 to 09.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00, with details available on its website.

Trenitalia said that passengers who intend to cancel their trip can request a refund starting from the declaration of the strike up to the departure time of the booked train, for Intercity and Frecce trains or, in the case of regional trains, up to midnight on the day before the strike itself. Alternatively they can reschedule their trip, "under similar transport conditions, as soon as possible, subject to seat availability".

In a statement on its website, Trenord - which operates rail services in the northern Lombardia region around Milan - said that trains scheduled to depart on Monday 7 July by 21.00, arriving at their final destination by 22.00, will run. On Tuesday 8 July, Trenord trains on the list of guaranteed services that depart from the station of origin after 06.00 and arrive at their destination by 09.00 will run. The service will then resume regularly with trains scheduled to depart after 18.00.

Trenord said that in the event of airport trains being cancelled, direct buses to Malpensa will be set up to and from Milan Cadorna and Stabio. Italo has published a list of guaranteed trains on its website to "reduce the inconvience" caused to its travellers.

The strike will also affect Trenitalia-Tper, which operates train services in the northern Emilia-Romagna region. Rail connections to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport may experience delays or cancellations.