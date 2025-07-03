UK travellers have been given a warning for Spain, Italy, Greece and France as temperatures are soaring above 40C.

The heatwave in Europe has left at least eight dead in the last few days. Sweltering heat saw some collapse and die on beaches while wildfires across the parched continent also cost lives.

British travellers have been warned to take precautions in the weather as conditions are set to continue over the coming weeks. Two farmers tragically lost their lives near the town of Coscó in Catalonia, Spain, after becoming trapped by flames.

In Italy, two men sadly passed away after falling ill on beaches on the island of Sardinia, while an elderly man succumbed to heart failure after walking into a hospital in Genoa. Tragically, a 10 year old American girl collapsed and died during a visit to the Palace of Versailles, located south-west of Paris, according to reports.

France's national weather agency, Meteo France, has warned that the high temperatures put "everyone at risk, even healthy people." Portugal recently recorded its highest temperature this year at 40.5 degrees, while parts of Spain have seen the mercury rise above 42 degrees.

The European continent is currently enduring extremely high temperatures, a phenomenon that the UN's climate agency attributes to "human-induced climate change". Spain has experienced its hottest June on record, with Aemet reporting that the average temperature of 23.6C (74.5F) last month "pulverised records", even exceeding the typical averages for July and August.

On its website, the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) has issued warnings about extreme heat in four countries, including in Greece. For Spain it warns: "Temperatures in some parts of Spain can change very quickly. Take extra care when planning a hike or walk. Check local weather reports for warnings of extreme heat or cold temperatures."