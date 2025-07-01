Two people have died in Italy as an intense heatwave hits Europe.

In Bologna a 47-year-old died after falling ill on a construction site while a 70-year-old man was reported drowned during flash flooding at a tourist resort to the west of Turin. It comes as intense heat hits Europe.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated because of wildfires in western Turkey, while the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris has been closed because of the heatwave. Parts of Spain and Portugal recorded their highest ever June temperatures, with 46C registered at El Granado in south-west Spain, a day after records were broken in Mora in central Portugal.

Spain's Aemet meteorological agency said that several places across the Iberian peninsula had topped 43C, but a respite in temperatures was on its way from Thursday. In Turkey, rescuers evacuated more than 50,000 people - mostly from the western province of Izmir - as firefighters continued to put out hundreds of wildfires that had broken out in recent days.

Fires have also swept through parts of Bilecik, Hatay, Sakarya, and Manisa provinces. In France, many cities experienced their hottest night and day on record for June on Monday, but forecasters have said the heatwave should expect to peak on Tuesday.

For first time in five years the Paris region has activated a red alert, along with 15 other French regions. The Ministry of Education has said 1,350 public schools will either be partially or completely closed on Tuesday.

In Italy, the Tuscany region has seen hospital admissions rise by 20%, according to local reports. Italians in 21 out of the 27 cities have been subjected to the highest heat alert and 13 regions, including Lombardy and Emilia, have been advised not to venture outside during the hottest periods of the day. In Lombardy, working outdoors has been banned from 12:30 to 16:00 on hot days on building sites, roads and farms until September.