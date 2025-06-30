The UK’s scorching heatwave is set to ease in the coming days, according to the latest long-range forecast from the Met Office.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much of England has sweltered under extreme heat warnings, with temperatures climbing to 34C in some areas, making Monday one of the hottest June days on record. The Met Office said highs of 34C were reached in London and parts of the South East, while temperatures soared above 30C in Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and Cambridge.

It marked the second heatwave this month, with scientists warning that climate change has made these temperatures at least 100 times more likely. But relief may be on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Saturday, July 5, to Monday, July 14, the Met Office says the UK is likely to experience a shift in weather patterns, with a cooler and more unsettled spell expected to move in.

“Following a fine couple of days in the run up to this period, away from the far northwest where more persistent rain is expected to develop, a transition to something more unsettled countrywide looks likely,” the forecast reads.

“Cloud and rain associated with an Atlantic frontal system and area of low pressure is likely to sweep south and east, with rain always most persistent on western hills whilst some eastern areas in shelter could see warm and humid brighter breaks.”

Sun-worshippers will be flocking to beaches in Britain this weekend - but Northern Ireland's to have a more humid time. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

While some areas may still experience warm and humid conditions, especially in the east, the UK will likely turn cooler and more showery later in the weekend and into next week, with temperatures dropping closer to seasonal norms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Temperatures are likely to be around average overall, with an increasing chance of warmth in the south as the period progresses,” the Met Office added.

Health alerts remain in place for now, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office extending amber heat health warnings for regions including Yorkshire and the Humber, the East and West Midlands, East of England, London, South East and South West, into Wednesday morning. A yellow alert is also in effect for the North West.

Authorities continue to urge caution, particularly for older people and those with underlying health conditions, warning that heatwaves remain “silent killers” and that the UK remains ill-prepared for increasingly frequent extreme heat events driven by climate change.

As Europe faces its own severe heatwave, with some UK regions hotter than Jamaica and Mexico, the coming cool-down may offer temporary respite - but forecasters say more heat could still return later in July.