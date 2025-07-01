Holidaymakers in Dubai are being warned as extreme heat hits the UAE destination.

The UAE is set to experience very hot conditions today (Tuesday 1 July), as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts rising temperatures across the country. Inland regions are expected to see the highest readings, with maximum temperatures ranging between 44°C and 49°C.

Coastal areas and islands will also see intense heat, with highs between 37°C and 44°C, while mountain regions can expect temperatures from 35°C to 39°C. The day will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming along the east coast.

Humidity levels are predicted to rise by night and into Wednesday morning, increasing the chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening in the southwest to northwest direction at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.

Authorities are urging residents to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and monitor weather updates closely. On average temperatures will reach 40C in Dubai this week.

It comes as a heatwave hits Europe too. Parts of Spain and Portugal recorded their highest ever June temperatures, with 46C registered at El Granado in south-west Spain, a day after records were broken in Mora in central Portugal.

Spain's Aemet meteorological agency said that several places across the Iberian peninsula had topped 43C, but a respite in temperatures was on its way from Thursday. Night-time temperatures recorded overnight into Tuesday hit 28C in Seville and 27C in Barcelona.