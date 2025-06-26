Dubai International Airport has issued some key advice to all passengers.

Despite conflict and tensions in the Middle East amid the Iran Israel war, Dubai International Airport is open and real-time monitoring shows very low flight delays. Despite the temporary Gulf-wide airspace closure on June 23 during regional unrest, flight operations in Dubai have resumed with backlog clearing rapidly.

If you're traveling through Dubai Airport plan to arrive a usual 2–3 hours early, check your flight status, and expect everything to operate normally. The airport has warned, however, that an impressive 3.4 million guests will pass through DXB between Friday June 27 and Wednesday July 9.

The busiest day is expected to be Saturday July 5 for both departures and international transfers. During the peak period, an average of 265,000 people will move through the airport, with a summer-readiness plan now in place to ensure passenger safety.

The airport has encouraged the following advise be taken on board.

Emirates advised passengers download its app, where you can check-in online, download your boarding pass and receive live information about your flight. If you’re travelling with children or taking a large amount of luggage, you can even drop of your bags at the airport the night before with no extra charge.