Even though Iran and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire, some UAE airlines are continuing with the suspension of flights to select destinations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubai-based Emirates, for instance, has said that its flights to Tehran, Baghdad and Basra will remain suspended until and including Monday, June 30, 2025. The carrier cautioned that customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq and Iran would not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

Dubai-based flydubai says its flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, and St. Petersburg remain suspended until June 30. “We continue to monitor the situation closely, and the safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the airline said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Etihad flights to Tel Aviv, meanwhile, will remain suspended until July 15, the Abu Dhabi-based airline said. The airline added: “Guests transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin. Impacted guests are being assisted with alternative travel arrangements”.

Even though Iran and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire, some UAE airlines are continuing with the suspension of flights to select destinations. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has cancelled flights to and from the UAE until June 30, in line with a similar move by Hungarian carrier Wizz Air. In Sharjah, Air Arabia has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan until June 30. Jordan flights, meanwhile, are on hold until June 26.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline before arriving at the airport.. Earlier on Tuesday Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would respect the ceasefire announced by Trump, provided that Israel also upholds its terms. Hours later, Israel’s defense minister Israel Katz said he told his US counterpart Pete Hegseth that “Israel will respect the ceasefire — as long as the other side does”.