Qatar Airways has been slammed after a passenger was left “stranded in Doha Airport for 40 hours”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman posted on X today (Wednesday 25 June) calling Qatar Airways’ customer service “an absolute disgrace”. The woman continued: “Stranded in Doha Airport for 40 HOURS since 4AM yesterday.

“Flight delayed FOUR times, now pushed to 8PM tonight. No communication, no help, just lies about ‘we’re flying soon’. Chat offline, phones dead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman added: “Staff nowhere to be found. We’re shuffled gate to gate while online trackers show the flight isn’t even scheduled, just ‘estimated’.

Qatar Airways has been slammed after a passenger was left “stranded in Doha Airport for 40 hours”. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“What’s the excuse? Emirates was back up in a few hours, yet you leave us rotting here. This is a shameful. Explain yourselves.” Qatar Airways posted on X saying that its “teams are working with focus and care to support passengers following the re-opening of airspace in the State of Qatar.”

It added: “We are in the process of restoring our global network of more than 170 destinations and are assisting all affected passengers with rebooking and support as quickly as possible. As we manage the resumption of operations, we continue to respond in real time to operational developments, with additional staff deployed at Doha Hamad International Airport and key locations across our network to provide on-the-ground assistance.

“We thank our passengers for their patience, understanding, and continued trust as we work to ensure you reach your destination with minimal further disruption, as well as our partners for their support.” Qatar Airways runs a huge global operation out of its airport base in Doha, connecting more than 170 destinations around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Flightradar24, 13 per cent of flights at the major airport have been cancelled and 65 per cent have been delayed. Qatar Airways has resumed operations, but says to expect “significant delays”. It said the safety of its passengers and crew is the “first and highest priority at all times”.