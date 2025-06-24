Israel’s strikes against Iran have prompted airlines to halt flights to some Middle East destinations including the holiday hotspot Dubai.

The conflict between Israel and Iran, which escalated again over the weekend after the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, is highly unstable. Travellers to the Middle East region have been encouraged to stay as up-to-date as possible on all the latest information.

While travelling to Dubai has not been explicitly advised against by the UK FCDO, flights operated by some carriers to and from the city have been suspended since Sunday, June 22. The safety and security page for the UAE reads: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran have the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning including since US military strikes against Iran on 22 June.

“There is a possibility of travel disruption, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights, and other unanticipated travel impacts. We encourage you to: read the FCDO’s advice on if you’re affected by a crisis abroad; monitor local and international media for the latest information; be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities, avoiding all but essential travel to military bases; check with relevant airlines for the latest updates before travelling.”

Air France

Air France is cancelling flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until June 24.

Air India

Air India ceased all operations to the Middle East as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice.

Oman Air

The Omani airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Manama, Dubai and Kuwait.

Pakistan International Airlines

Pakistan’s PIA cancelled its flights to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Dubai.

Singapore Airlines

The Asian carrier cancelled flying from Singapore to Dubai until June 25.

United Airlines

United Airlines has suspended flights to Dubai until June 25 and to Tel Aviv until August 1.

Flights to all major Gulf cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh will be halted until further notice, the airline said in a statement on Monday night.