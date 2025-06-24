Many US, European, and other international airlines have cancelled or rerouted flights to holiday hotspots including Dubai and Doha.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, now involving US military action against Iranian nuclear sites. It has created significant disruption in the Middle East's vital airspace.

Late Monday night, Iran fired ballistic missiles at US's air base in Al Udeid air base in Qatar. UAE and other GCC nations have condemned the attack and called for a peaceful, diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airlines are diverting, delaying, and cancelling services due to heightened safety concerns, airspace closures, and the risk of missile or drone activity. Major airlines like British Airways, Air France-KLM, Singapore Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Air Canada, and Finnair have all announced adjustments to their services.

Here is a full list of flight disruptions, cancellations, and re-routings affecting Middle East hotspots.

Many US, European, and other international airlines have cancelled or rerouted flights to holiday hotspots including Dubai and Doha. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

European/ UK airlines

Air France-KLM: Cancelled flights to/from Dubai and Riyadh on June 22 and June 23, according to a Reuters report

British Airways: Cancelled flights to/from Dubai and Doha on June 22. Set to resume on June 23 but with ongoing monitoring and flexible rebooking options for affected passengers through July 6. Also suspended flights to Bahrain until June 30

Finnair: Paused service to Doha

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KLM: Offering rebook and refund options for Amsterdam-Dubai flights between June 19 and June 29

Wizz Air: Avoiding overflying Israeli, Iraqi, Iranian, and Syrian airspace until further notice

North American airlines

American Airlines: Suspended flights to Doha (Qatar). No immediate resumption has been confirmed.

Air Canada: Suspended daily non-stop flights to Dubai. Pause expected until at least July 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Airlines: Suspended flights from Newark (New Jersey) to Dubai. Travel to/from Tel Aviv may also be affected between June 13 and August 1

Asian airlines

Singapore Airlines (SIA): Cancelled flights from Singapore to Dubai on June 22. While one flight was set to resume on June 23, all flights to/from Dubai are cancelled until at least June 25 due to a security assessment.

Suspension of operations

Here is a list of cancellations and suspensions to other regional destinations by UAE and international airlines:

AirBaltic: All flights to/from Tel Aviv are cancelled until September 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air Arabia: Temporarily suspended flights to/from Iran, Iraq, Russia, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan (until June 30). Flights to Jordan are suspended until June 25.

Emirates: Temporarily suspended all flights to Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra) until and including June 30 and also suspended flights to Jordan (Amman) and Lebanon (Beirut) until June 22 (now largely resumed daytime flights).

Etihad Airways: Suspended all flights to Tel Aviv until July 15.

flydubai: Temporarily suspended flights to/from Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, and St. Petersburg (Russia) until June 30. Daytime operations have resumed for Jordan and Lebanon, but nighttime flights remain suspended.

Israir: Cancelled all flights to/from Israel until June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITA Airways: Extended suspension of Tel Aviv flights until July 31

Lufthansa Group: Suspended all operations to Tehran and refrained from using Iran, Iraq, and Israel airspace.

Pegasus: Cancelled flights to Iran until June 30 and Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan until June 23.

Qatar Airways: Temporarily cancelled flights to/from Iraq, Iran, and Syria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair: Cancelled flights to/from Tel Aviv until September 30.

TAROM: Suspended all commercial flights to/from Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Amman until June 24.

TUS Airways: Cancelled flights to/from Israel until June 24.