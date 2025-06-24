Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi has issued an urgent update to passengers after the country temporarily closed its airspace.

The airport says: “The safety of our travellers is our foremost priority. As of 24 June 2025, in light of current events and flight disruptions, Abu Dhabi Airports advises all passengers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.“

The update comes after the airport was briefly closed on Monday 23 June as Abu Dhabi closed its airspace due to Iranian missile strikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar. This saw flights cancelled at the airport.

The airport and airspace are back open this morning, however there will be disruptions to flights. Passengers should check flight statuses on etihad.com or abudhabiairport.ae for real-time updates.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced that they are cancelling all UAE flights until June 30. Wizz Air said: “In light of the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, and due to the closure of multiple airspaces across the region yesterday evening we diverted our flights to alternative airports.

“We are cancelling flights to and from the United Arab Emirates until 30 June, inclusive. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We will keep you informed as the situation evolves.”

Abu Dhabi flight cancellations

Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) suspended until and including July 15

EY651 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and EY652 from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi

EY663 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Doha and EY664 from Doha to Abu Dhabi

EY575 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Dammam and EY576 from Dammam to Abu Dhabi

EY690 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Muscat and EY691 from Muscat

Air Arabia

The airline has suspended the following routes:

Iran: Until and including Monday June 30

Iraq: Until and including Monday June 30

Jordan: Until and including Wednesday June 25

Russia: Until and including Monday June 30

Armenia: Until and including Monday, June 30

Georgia: Until and including Monday, June 30

Azerbaijan: Until and including Monday, June 30

Wizz Air

Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) suspended until September 15