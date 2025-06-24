Is Abu Dhabi Airport open? Has the country closed its airspace - Zayed International Airport issues urgent update to passengers as flights cancelled
The airport says: “The safety of our travellers is our foremost priority. As of 24 June 2025, in light of current events and flight disruptions, Abu Dhabi Airports advises all passengers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.“
The update comes after the airport was briefly closed on Monday 23 June as Abu Dhabi closed its airspace due to Iranian missile strikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar. This saw flights cancelled at the airport.
The airport and airspace are back open this morning, however there will be disruptions to flights. Passengers should check flight statuses on etihad.com or abudhabiairport.ae for real-time updates.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced that they are cancelling all UAE flights until June 30. Wizz Air said: “In light of the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, and due to the closure of multiple airspaces across the region yesterday evening we diverted our flights to alternative airports.
“We are cancelling flights to and from the United Arab Emirates until 30 June, inclusive. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We will keep you informed as the situation evolves.”
Abu Dhabi flight cancellations
- Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) suspended until and including July 15
- EY651 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and EY652 from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi
- EY663 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Doha and EY664 from Doha to Abu Dhabi
- EY575 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Dammam and EY576 from Dammam to Abu Dhabi
- EY690 on June 24 from Abu Dhabi to Muscat and EY691 from Muscat
Air Arabia
The airline has suspended the following routes:
- Iran: Until and including Monday June 30
- Iraq: Until and including Monday June 30
- Jordan: Until and including Wednesday June 25
- Russia: Until and including Monday June 30
- Armenia: Until and including Monday, June 30
- Georgia: Until and including Monday, June 30
- Azerbaijan: Until and including Monday, June 30
Wizz Air
- Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) suspended until September 15
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.