Israel agrees to ceasefire with Iran after Donald Trump's announcement

The UK has welcomed news of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, as both sides announced they had agreed to stop fighting.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Israel’s government confirmed on Tuesday morning it had agreed to the ceasefire plan, proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump first claimed an agreement had been reached overnight, but both Israel and Iran were initially silent. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his nation had agreed to the bilateral ceasefire in co-ordination with Tehran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It followed a final onslaught of missiles targeting Israel early on Tuesday, which killed at least four people. Israel in turn launched a blitz of airstrikes targeting sites across Iran before dawn.

Mr Netanyahu reasoned to his security cabinet that Israel had achieved all its goals in its 12-day war against Iran, including removing the threat of its nuclear programme.

“Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire,” the Israeli prime minister warned.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast after news of Israel’s agreement to the deal broke, Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden said it was “good news, if the ceasefire holds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also told the BBC: “I welcome the Israeli statement. It’s obviously a fragile situation in the Middle East. A number of people have been killed overnight in missile strikes, but I think the whole world will hope that the ceasefire will hold and that Iran will come forward with a credible plan that shows that it will not pursue the development of a nuclear weapon.”

Mr Trump said on Monday night he had secured the “complete and total ceasefire” following Iran’s retaliation against a US strike on its nuclear facilities.

Iran’s foreign minister then said it would stop attacks if Israel stopped its own strikes by 4am Tehran time (2am BST) on Tuesday while state television said a ceasefire had begun.

Israel has declined to comment on Mr Trump’s ceasefire post on social media, but said four people had been killed by Iranian missile strikes after the 4am deadline, with the Israel Airports Authority adding the country’s skies were closed to planes until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smoke rises as Israel targets the notorious Evin Prison in north of Tehran, Iran, on Monday | Nikan/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Ahead of the two-day summit in the Netherlands, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Sir Keir Starmer would continue to press for a diplomatic solution to the Israel-Iran crisis.

The UK lifted advice for its citizens to shelter in place in Qatar after Iran launched a retaliatory attack on the US Al Udeid military base. Qatar also reopened its airspace.

Mr Trump called Iran’s action “a very weak response” and thanked Tehran “for giving us early notice” to avoid any casualties.

He later said in a Truth Social post that Israel and Iran had agreed a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours, saying the two countries had approached him “almost simultaneously”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the ceasefire would be phased in over 24 hours, giving the two countries six hours to have “wound down and completed their in progress, final missions”.

“The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS!” he posted later. “They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH.”

A senior White House official said Mr Trump had been in contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the ceasefire plan, while vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff had been in communication with Iran through direct and indirect channels.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X there was “NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he said Iran had “no intention” of continuing attacks if Israel stopped its “illegal aggression against the Iranian people” by 4am Tehran time (2am BST), around a quarter of an hour before his post.

He added a “final decision” on ending military operations would be made later.

Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran before the 4am deadline, while Israel reported three waves of missiles from Iran overnight emergency services saying the barrage had killed four people in Beersheba in the south of the country.

The Israeli UN mission said it had no comment on the president’s post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the UK started evacuating Britons from Israel, with the first group of 63 flown back via Cyprus.

Downing Street said “around 1,000” people had requested a seat on an evacuation flight – a quarter of the 4,000 who had registered their presence in Israel or Palestine with the Foreign Office.

The Government has withdrawn staff from its embassy in Iran and it is operating “remotely”, Foreign Secretary David Lammy told MPs.

Mr Lammy previously spoke of a two-week window for a diplomatic solution after Mr Trump’s apparent decision last week to delay US military action, but on Monday said the window had “narrowed” although the need for a diplomatic solution remained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lammy said: “My message for Tehran was clear, take the off ramp, dial this thing down, and negotiate with the United States seriously and immediately. The alternative is an even more destructive and far-reaching conflict, which could have unpredictable consequences.”