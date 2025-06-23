Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended all flights due to the closure of the country’s airspace, as regional tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US continue to escalate.

In a statement posted to social media on Monday (June 23), the national carrier confirmed: “As a result of the closure of air traffic movement in the State of Qatar, we can confirm the temporary suspension of Qatar Airways flights.”

The airline added: “We are working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support any passengers that have been impacted, and will resume operations when the airspace re-opens. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”

The move follows an earlier announcement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which confirmed the country had halted all air navigation in its airspace “as part of a set of precautionary measures” in response to unfolding military action in the region.

Hamad International Airport also confirmed the closure on Monday, stating: “Our priority is always the safety of our passengers. We are working closely with government stakeholders and airline partners to cater to passengers that have been impacted.”

At least 44 flights were listed as cancelled on the airport’s website as of Monday evening, including services operated by British Airways. Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines or consult the official website of Hamad International Airport for the latest updates.

The UK Foreign Office has issued updated guidance, advising British nationals in Qatar to “shelter in place” following a US security alert. A statement from the FCDO reads: “Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that British nationals in Qatar shelter in place until further notice. Follow instructions from local authorities.”

The airspace closure comes as the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies. After joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities on Sunday, Tehran retaliated by firing at least 10 missiles at US bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday. Explosions were heard near Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha, which houses over 8,000 US troops.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry stressed that it is “closely and continuously monitoring the situation” and that updates will be provided through official channels. The ministry added that “the security and safety of everyone on Qatari soil remains a top priority.”