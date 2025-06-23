Qatar has temporarily suspended all air navigation in its airspace as a precautionary response to escalating regional tensions involving Iran and Israel, with the help from the US.

Confirming the suspension, Hamad International Airport says in a statement: “Following the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar, Hamad International Airport confirms the temporary suspension of air traffic movement amid the situation in the region.

“Our priority is always the safety of our passengers. We are working closely with government stakeholders and airline partners to cater to passengers that have been impacted. We advise passengers to get in touch with their respective airlines in regard to their flights.”

The move follows heightened alerts in the region, including a US embassy warning for its nationals in Qatar, which has prompted similar advice from the UK Foreign Office.

Israel launched fresh airstrikes on Monday targeting Iranian military infrastructure in Kermanshah and reportedly struck the Parchin military complex near Tehran earlier in the day. This followed joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan on Sunday (June 22).

In retaliation, Iran fired at least 10 missiles at US bases in Qatar — including Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts over 8,000 US troops — and one missile toward Iraq’s Ain Al Asad Air Base. Explosions were heard in Doha, and Iran's state media said the operation was called Blessings of Victory.

As of Monday evening, Hamad International Airport’s website listed at least 44 cancelled flights, including several operated by British Airways. Travellers have been urged to check the airport's official website for the latest updates and full flight details.

Qatar’s Ministry stressed that “official entities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation” and that any future developments would be communicated through official channels.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has also updated its travel guidance for Qatar, advising British nationals to shelter in place and follow instructions from local authorities.

“In line with a US security alert for US nationals in Qatar, out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that British nationals in Qatar shelter in place until further notice,” the FCDO said. “The FCDO is in contact with local authorities and international partners, and will provide further updates as the situation develops.”

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that “the security and safety of everyone on Qatari soil remains a top priority.”