The UK government has issued updated travel advice affecting six popular holiday destinations—Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The warning comes amid “ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region.” Travellers are being urged to “monitor local and international media for the latest information. Be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities.”

While there's no official ban on visiting these countries, tourists are being cautioned about “travel disruption, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights, and other unanticipated travel impacts.” The UAE remains particularly significant, with over one million British tourists visiting in 2024.

However, airlines are continuing to reroute flights significantly due to wider regional tensions. According to FlightRadar24, they are avoiding airspace over Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel, opting instead for routes “north via the Caspian Sea or south via Egypt and Saudi Arabia”—despite increased fuel and crew costs and longer schedules.

The situation escalated on Sunday after the US joined the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. FlightRadar24 confirmed that “commercial traffic in the region is operating as it has since new airspace restrictions were put into place last week.”

Safety alerts have been issued by industry watchdogs. Safe Airspace, run by OPSGROUP, warns that “the US attacks on Iran may increase risks to US operators in the region,” while noting “no specific threats made against civil aviation” yet.

Major airlines El Al, Arkia, and Israir have suspended flights and evacuation operations, even as they assist passengers stranded abroad. Meanwhile, airlines such as American, United, Air France‑KLM, and Lufthansa are also pausing routes to Gulf hubs or rerouting flights to avoid the conflict zones.

What UK travellers need to know:

Check for flight disruptions before traveling to or through Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, or Saudi Arabia.

Be prepared for airspace closures and short-notice travel changes.

Confirm travel plans with your airline and follow advice from local and UK authorities.

Travellers may be eligible for compensation if delayed or cancelled—check individual airline policies.