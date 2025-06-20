Airlines have suspended flights to holiday hotspots Qatar and Dubai amid the Israel Iran conflict which is escalating.

American Airlines has suspended flights to Doha, Qatar, its only destination in the Middle East. The airline cites safety and security concerns due to the escalating tensions in the region. Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Doha has warned US citizens in Qatar to be more vigilant and stay alert.

Over the last week, hundreds of flights to and from the Middle East have been canceled amid the missile strikes between Israel and Iran. While countries like Qatar and the UAE are not directly involved in the conflict, flights to their airports, have been affected.

Doha Hamad International Airport is still open despite the conflict between Iran and Israel. It is advised to still check the status of your flight with your airline in case there are any delays or cancellations.

American Airlines’ Flight AA120 connects Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH). The flight will be suspended until June 22, as the airline assesses the security situation in the region. Flightradar24 shows that flights on June 18, 19, and 20 were cancelled.

The airline said: “American Airlines has made adjustments to its Doha, Qatar (DOH) operation, temporarily suspending flights between DOH and Philadelphia (PHL) until Sunday, June 22. We will continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation further as needed.”

United Airlines has also halted its daily flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Dubai on Thursday (19 June). The carrier said it would resume the service “when it’s safe.” The airline did not say when flights between the two destinations might resume. United only flies to Dubai through Newark Airport.