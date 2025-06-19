Fighting between Israel and Iran is continuing - with an Iranian missile hitting a hospital in southern Iran.

Soroka hospital in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba has been hit by a ballistic missile, Israeli officials have said, after Iran launched its latest wave of retaliatory airstrikes on the country. Unverified footage on social media showed people running through corridors filled with dust and detritus and doctors standing outside amid wreckage from the building.

UK shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel said the Conservative party would support the UK government in joining the military fight against Iran if it was deemed necessary, PA Media reports. As the conflict in the Middle East escalates holidaymakers are beginning to worry about whether it is safe to travel to destinations that are near the two countries fighting.

There are fears about travelling to holiday hotspots including Dubai, Egypt and Turkey. Listed below is all the current Foreign Office advice for the destinations.

Dubai

The Foreign Office does not advise against travel to Dubai. It warns: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region.” It advises holidaymakers to monitor local and international media for the latest information, and be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Egypt

In its latest update it warns: “Due to ongoing developments in connection with the Global March on Gaza, travellers will want to review existing advice in the section on Safety and Security. We advise against all travel towards North Sinai”.

The Foreign Office advises against travel to the Egypt-Libya border, North Sinai Governorate, Ismailiyah Governorate east of the Suez Canal, North Sinai, Northern part of South Sinai, Eastern part of Ismailiyah Governorate and the Western Desert. It warns: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region. There are reports of military debris falling in various locations. Travel disruptions, including flight cancellations and airspace closures may occur. Demonstrations and protest activity may take place.”

Cyprus

Turkey

There are no warnings from the Foreign Office to do with the conflict in the Middle East. Instead, an updated warning is on the risks of being involved with illegal drugs, including cannabis and the risk of arrest if you are found carrying drugs when transiting through airports.

It warns: “Illegal drugs, including cannabis, carry severe penalties. You should expect a long prison sentence of 4 to 24 years and heavy fines for possessing, using or smuggling illegal drugs, including when transiting through airports. Airports in Turkey have excellent technology and security for detecting illegal items. This is also used to scan the baggage of transiting passengers.”