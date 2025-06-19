The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for two destinations popular with British tourists.

The Foreign Office has issued new warnings for Oman and Qatar. Both of the warnings regard: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region”.

The Foreign Office advises tourists in both countries in the Middle East to monitor local and international media for the latest information, and be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities. In Oman it also warns the terrorist attacks “cannot be ruled out” and “attacks could be indiscriminate including in places visited by foreigners”.

There is the same warning for terrorist attacks in Qatar. The Foreign Office warns: “Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals. Stay aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities.”

The warnings come as Iran and Israel exchange heavy air strikes. The conflict began with Israeli strikes on nuclear sites in Iran and on its capital of Tehran on Friday. Israel says Iran is secretly developing a nuclear weapon, something which Tehran has consistently denied. At least 224 people have been killed in Iran and 24 people killed in Israel since the conflict erupted last week, according to authorities in both countries.