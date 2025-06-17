A new travel warning has been issued for Tunisia amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foreign Office warns that “ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region.” It advises tourists in Tunisia to monitor local and international media for the latest information, and be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities.

The conflict, sparked by Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military targets, including a controversial nuclear facility near Qom, has led to retaliatory missile attacks from Iran. The repercussions of this violence have rippled across the region, severely affecting air travel, particularly through these key Middle Eastern hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new travel warning has been issued for Tunisia amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Foreign Office does not advise against travel to Tunisia. However, it has previously warned that security in the holiday hotspot is “on a high state of alert”. It warns: “Security forces remain on a high state of alert in Tunis and other places.The terrorism threat comes from both established groups and self-initiated individuals.

“A formal state of emergency has been in place since a terrorist attack against a police bus took place in 2015. The security forces are visibly present in many parts of the country, including at the entry points to some towns and cities. Despite some improvements in border security, there remains continuing instability and violence on the border with Libya.”

It adds that tourists may be at higher risk in and around:

religious sites, tourist sites and festivals

government buildings

public transport networks and vehicles

businesses with western interests

areas where foreign nationals and tourists are known to gather, or any crowded area