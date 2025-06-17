Holiday hotspot Cyprus has launched a new app for its population to easily locate bomb shelters.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government of Cyprus launched its SafeCY app on Saturday, showing the location of bombs shelters. The Civil Defence spokeswoman Mikaella Mala told the Cyprus Mail that the app was finally launched following a barrage of phone calls to the call centre amid the exchange of missiles, many of which were visible from Cyprus. She admitted that “the timing may have been wrong” but that “there is no reason to panic”.

The app was initially announce don 28 February but only went live on Saturday due to technical issues and procedures to register it on the platforms. According to the Cyprus Mail, the destination has a total of 268 shelters, 10 of which are public and 258 private, and can accommodate around 200,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mala said the “user-friendly app” was launched in the framework of the EU strategy for modernisation and digitalisation, which set prevention as a priority. However, she added that the “timing” of the launch “may have been wrong” as it came after the Israel and Iran conflict.

Holiday hotspot Cyprus has launched a new app for its population to easily locate bomb shelters. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Mala said: “We wanted to promote it without causing a panic. The situation in the region and the phone calls prior to the launching did not leave any option but to launch it. The timing may have been wrong”.

The app comes as holidaymakers have reported seeing missiles in the sky in Cyprus. One holidaymaker in Cyprus has posted a TikTok showing “Iranian missiles heading towards Israel”.

The video was posted to TikTok on Sunday 15 June and shows missiles being fired in the sky. The holidaymaker said: “POV: You’re having a nice drink in Cyprus and then you see Iranian missiles heading towards Israel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Israel and Iran, the number of casualties continues to rise, with the Iranian authorities saying on Sunday that a missile brought down a 14-storey apartment block in Tehran, killing 60 people. Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities also said that Tehran’s Shahran oil depot was also attacked, but that the situation is “under control”.

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Cyprus with a new warning on “ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region”. It reads: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region. You should monitor local and international media for the latest information, be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities”.