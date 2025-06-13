Due to Israeli air strikes on Iran overnight, there are concerns on whether it is safe to travel to Cyprus.

Cyprus, a popular holiday destination, is an island nation located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, south of Turkey and northwest of Israel and Palestine. The distance from Cyprus to Israel is 472 kilometers.

The flight from Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus to Ben Gurion Airport in Israel typically takes about 46 minutes. The Foreign Office has not updated its travel advice for Cyprus - meaning that the destination is still safe to travel to.

A previous warning said: “Demonstrations may occur in cities with little or no notice. Events in the Middle East have led to heightened tensions and demonstrations are likely. Avoid any protests, political gatherings, or marches and leave the area if one develops. Local transport routes may be disrupted.”

There are questions over the safety of Cyprus after Israeli air strikes on Iran overnight. Israel has attacked the Iranian capital in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear programme and killed at least two top military officers.

The assault on Tehran raises the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries and appears to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s. The strikes came amid simmering tensions over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme and appeared certain to trigger a reprisal, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel. Hours later, Israel’s military said it had begun intercepting Iranian drones launched in retaliation.