Flying in and out of Israel's Ben Gurion airport is no longer possible, at least for now. "Due to the current special security situation, all flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport (LLBG) are canceled until further notice," the airport wrote on its website on June 12 amid Israeli action against Iran.

Israel has closed its airspace to all flights amid its offensive against Iran. The airport added: "Please be advised: Do not travel to the airport." Ben Gurion is a busy airport - in recent years, the airport has had 80,000 people passing through it every day, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The Ministry of Transport announced: "The airspace of the State of Israel is closed to takeoffs and landings until further notice. The purpose of the closure is to prevent and minimize risks to passengers and aircraft. Passengers scheduled to depart from Ben Gurion Airport today are requested to remain at home and not arrive at the airport”.

The ministry added: “Passengers currently abroad whose flights were canceled, did not depart, or landed at alternative airports are requested to follow media updates and, once the airspace reopens, check airline websites for their new flight times." It comes after Israel bombarded Iran’s nuclear facilities overnight in a devastating series of strikes.

In what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called "a decisive moment", the country's "Operation Rising Lion" saw a list of targets struck throughout the early hours. Among those was Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander-in-chief Hossein Salami, a 65-year-old hardliner appointed by Ayatollah Khamenei himself.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency shortly after the strikes began, and warned people that “a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation, “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” He warned Israeli residents that they might have to spend extended periods in bomb shelters ahead of an expected retaliation by Iran, Reuters reported.