Flights have been diverted as two countries have closed their airspace.

Airlines cleared out of the airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq and Jordan on Friday after Israel launched attacks on targets in Iran, Flightradar24 data showed. Carriers scrambled to divert and cancel flights to keep passengers and crew safe.

Israel on Friday said it targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon. Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice, and Israel's air defence units stood at high alert for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.

Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines (ELAL.TA) said it had suspended flights to and from Israel. Iranian airspace has been closed until further notice, according to state media and notices to pilots. Air India, which overflies Iran for its Europe and North American flights, said several flights were being diverted or returned to their origin, including ones from New York, Vancouver, Chicago and London.

Jordan's Civil Aviation Authority has also announced the temporary closure of the country's airspace following Israeli strikes on Iran. The authority stated that "The decision is part of precautionary measures to protect against the impact of the current situation on aviation and passenger safety, and it will be reassessed based on developments and risk level evaluation."