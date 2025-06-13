Israel has killed the head of Iran's armed forces and bombarded the country's nuclear facilities overnight in a devastating series of strikes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called "a decisive moment", the country's "Operation Rising Lion" saw a list of targets struck throughout the early hours. Among those was Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander-in-chief Hossein Salami, a 65-year-old hardliner appointed by Ayatollah Khamenei himself.

Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, the country’s most senior military official, was also killed during the strikes, as well as two of Iran’s leading nuclear scientists, Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, according to Iranian news outlets. Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, pledged to avenge the attacks. “With this crime, the Zionist regime has brought a bitter and painful fate upon itself, and it will certainly face it,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Israel has killed the head of Iran's armed forces and bombarded the country's nuclear facilities overnight in a devastating series of strikes. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency shortly after the strikes began, and warned people that “a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation, “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” He warned Israeli residents that they might have to spend extended periods in bomb shelters ahead of an expected retaliation by Iran, Reuters reported.

Israel said its airspace was closed and all incoming and outgoing flights had been suspended. Meanwhile, Iranian media outlets reported multiple fatalities in the capital city, Tehran.

Beyond Tehran, Iranian news channel IRINN reported that there were airstrikes on the city of Natanz, which is home to a key nuclear facility. Also hit were targets in the city of Khandab, where a heavy water nuclear reactor is located, and Khoramabad, the site of a ballistic missile base.

The United States did not participate in the military operation, but President Donald Trump was briefed on it beforehand. “We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. “Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense.”