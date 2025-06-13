Air India has been forced to divert dozens of flights this morning (Friday 13 June).

An Air India flight, en route to London, returned to Mumbai after three hours in the air, according to news agency PTI citing Flightradar24 data. The Mumbai-London flight remained in the air for three hours after departing from the airport at 5:39 am.

Air India said in a statement that due to the situation in Iran and the closure of its airspace, several of its flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin. In pre-dawn strikes termed Operation Rising Lion, Israel targeted multiple high-value nuclear and military sites in Iran.

Hours later, the Iranian Civil Aviation Authority announced the closure of the country's airspace. Israel also declared a full airspace lockdown and heightened emergency readiness along its northern and southern borders. Air India diverting flights comes a day after a deadly crash which saw 241 passengers killed and one British man miraculously surviving.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college shortly after its take-off from Ahmedabad Airport. It is one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British nationals killed.

Listed below are the Air India flights that have been diverted today:

AI130 - London Heathrow-Mumbai - Diverted to Vienna

AI102 - New York-Delhi - Diverted to Sharjah

AI116 - New York-Mumbai - Diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 - London Heathrow-Delhi - Diverted to Mumbai

AI129 - Mumbai-London Heathrow - Returning to Mumbai

AI119 - Mumbai-New York - Returning to Mumbai

AI103 - Delhi-Washington - Returning to Delhi

AI106 - Newark-Delhi- Diverting to Vienna

AI188 - Vancouver-Delhi - Diverting to Jeddah

AI101 - Delhi-New York - Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan

AI126 - Chicago-Delhi - Diverting to Jeddah

AI132 - London Heathrow-Bengaluru - Diverted to Sharjah

AI2016 - London Heathrow-Delhi - Diverted to Vienna

AI104 - Washington-Delhi - Diverted to Vienna

AI190 - Toronto-Delhi - Diverted to Frankfurt

AI189 - Delhi-Toronto - Returning to Delhi