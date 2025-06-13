Air India flight diverted: Flight from Mumbai to London Heathrow Airport diverts alongside multiple other flights from airline - see full list
An Air India flight, en route to London, returned to Mumbai after three hours in the air, according to news agency PTI citing Flightradar24 data. The Mumbai-London flight remained in the air for three hours after departing from the airport at 5:39 am.
Air India said in a statement that due to the situation in Iran and the closure of its airspace, several of its flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin. In pre-dawn strikes termed Operation Rising Lion, Israel targeted multiple high-value nuclear and military sites in Iran.
Hours later, the Iranian Civil Aviation Authority announced the closure of the country's airspace. Israel also declared a full airspace lockdown and heightened emergency readiness along its northern and southern borders. Air India diverting flights comes a day after a deadly crash which saw 241 passengers killed and one British man miraculously surviving.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college shortly after its take-off from Ahmedabad Airport. It is one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British nationals killed.
Listed below are the Air India flights that have been diverted today:
- AI130 - London Heathrow-Mumbai - Diverted to Vienna
- AI102 - New York-Delhi - Diverted to Sharjah
- AI116 - New York-Mumbai - Diverted to Jeddah
- AI2018 - London Heathrow-Delhi - Diverted to Mumbai
- AI129 - Mumbai-London Heathrow - Returning to Mumbai
- AI119 - Mumbai-New York - Returning to Mumbai
- AI103 - Delhi-Washington - Returning to Delhi
- AI106 - Newark-Delhi- Diverting to Vienna
- AI188 - Vancouver-Delhi - Diverting to Jeddah
- AI101 - Delhi-New York - Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan
- AI126 - Chicago-Delhi - Diverting to Jeddah
- AI132 - London Heathrow-Bengaluru - Diverted to Sharjah
- AI2016 - London Heathrow-Delhi - Diverted to Vienna
- AI104 - Washington-Delhi - Diverted to Vienna
- AI190 - Toronto-Delhi - Diverted to Frankfurt
- AI189 - Delhi-Toronto - Returning to Delhi
