UAE airlines have suspended and rerouted a number of flights due to the temporary closure of airspace over Iran and Israel.

Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport and Iranian airspace have been closed until further notice after Israel launched attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military on Friday. In a statement sent to ARN News, a flydubai spokesperson confirmed its services have been impacted.

"Flights to Amman, Beirut, Damascus, Iran and Israel have been suspended and a number of flights have been cancelled, rerouted or have returned to their destination of origin," the spokesperson added. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said it has cancelled "select services to and from Tel Aviv on Friday, June 13, in response to ongoing regional developments".

In a statement sent to ARN News, Emirates Airline said it has cancelled flights from Dubai to and from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Iran. Those "connecting through Dubai with final their destination in Iraq, Iran, Jordan and Lebanon will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice," the airline added.

The UAE carriers are "monitoring the situation in the region closely and adjusting flight schedules accordingly", with "safety of our passengers and crew... our top priority". Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines or booking agents for regular updates.

Jordan, which sits between Israel and Iraq, closed its airspace several hours after the Israeli campaign began. It is still safe to fly to Dubai - it is flights that are heading towards Middle Eastern countries that are being impacted. The UAE has not closed its airspace.

Dubai is around 1,320 miles away from the Israel-Lebanon border, similar to the distance between London and Kyiv or New York City to Havana. The flight between Dubai (DXB) and Tel Aviv-Yafo (TLV) typically takes about 3 hours and 30 minutes.