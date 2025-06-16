A holidaymaker in Cyprus has posted a TikTok showing “Iranian missiles heading towards Israel”.

The video was posted to TikTok yesterday (Sunday 15 June) and shows missiles being fired in the sky. The holidaymaker said: “POV: You’re having a nice drink in Cyprus and then you see Iranian missiles heading towards Israel”.

One user commented that they are due to holiday in Cyprus in a few months, and asks “how is it there, is there a concern about the nearby war?”. The holidaymaker that posted the original video replied saying: “No concern at all!

“Flights are normal and we have been having such a lovely week here. Just sometimes sadly you can see it in the distance”. Another user commented on the post saying: “Heartbreaking. This world is becoming so frightening”.

The Cyprus Mail reports that missiles were visible from Cyprus for the second consecutive night on Saturday night (14 June) as Iran and Israel again exchanged fire amid an escalating conflict between the two countries. Cypriot social media channels were flooded with images in the sky visible from the southeast, with the missiles on this occasion visible even from Paphos and Kioneli.

In Israel and Iran, the number of casualties continues to rise, with the Iranian authorities saying on Sunday that a missile brought down a 14-storey apartment block in Tehran, killing 60 people. Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities also said that Tehran’s Shahran oil depot was also attacked, but that the situation is “under control”.

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Cyprus with a new warning on “ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region”. It reads: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region. You should monitor local and international media for the latest information, be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities”.