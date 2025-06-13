Cyprus has convened an emergency National Security Council meeting following an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

President Christodoulides has convened the emergency National Security Council meeting whilst the country has activated its special national plan “ESTIA” for receiving and repatriating foreign nationals through the Republic of Cyprus. Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis announced the activation of the evacuation framework via social media, indicating Cyprus is preparing for potential regional instability requiring international coordination.

The “ESTIA” plan represents Cyprus’s established protocol for managing large-scale civilian movements during regional crises, designed to facilitate the safe passage of foreign nationals requiring emergency relocation. Cyprus police have taken measures to strengthen security at airports and ports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Israeli attack on Iran, security measures were strengthened, including at the Israeli Embassy in Cyprus. UK travellers face disruption as airports in Cyprus initiate emergency measures and cancel flights after the Israeli air strikes on Iran.

Cyprus has convened an emergency National Security Council meeting following an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

All flights between Cyprus and Israel, both arrivals and departures, were due to be suspended on Friday. According to Hermes Airports live data, arrivals and departures were suspended by the airlines operating the route, among them Cyprus Airways, TUS, Sundor, Arkia, Air Haifa and Wizz Air.

The airspace between Iran and Israel has been cleared of civilian traffic and Cyprus has cancelled more than a dozen flights already. Israel has attacked the Iranian capital in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear programme and killed at least two top military officers. The assault on Tehran raises the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries and appears to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

It is likely there will be disruptions to flights at airports in Cyprus today. It is advised that passengers check with their airline regarding the status of their flight.