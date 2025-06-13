Flights have been suspended at an airport in the Middle East after Israeli air strikes on Iran overnight.

Flights have been cancelled at Amman Airport in Jordan, also known as Queen Alia International Airport. A statement from the airport reads: “As per The Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority announcement, all flights have been suspended and the airspace is closed to any aircraft movement.

“We invite all passengers travelling through Queen Alia International Airport to contact their airlines or call the airport’s information center at: 065002777 to get all updates regarding flights and schedules”. Jordan’s aviation authority announces the closure of its airspace and grounds all flights after Israel carried out strikes on nuclear and military targets in Iran.

“The kingdom’s airspace is temporarily closed, and air traffic suspended for all aircraft — incoming, outgoing and in transit, as a precaution against any risks resulting from the regional escalation,” the authority says in a statement. The Israel Defense Forces has said Iran has launched over 100 drones at Israel in the past hours.

Jordan’s airspace closure may cause flight delays, cancellations, and extended travel times, especially for tourists heading to destinations in the Middle East and beyond. While Jordan is a relatively small player in the global tourism market, it serves as an essential transit hub for tourists traveling to the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The sudden closure of its airspace disrupts key travel routes, leading to rerouted flights, longer layovers, and potential delays.