Airlines have cancelled flights from a popular holiday airport amid Middle East tensions.

Airlines have cancelled at least ten scheduled flights from Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus to Israel today (Friday 13 June). It comes after Israeli airstrikes on Iran that resulted in the deaths of Iranian officials and civilians, as well as facility destruction.

The airport in Cyprus is still open but flights are being impacted due to the tensions escalating in the Middle East. Radar imagery shows the airspace between Iran and Israel has been largely cleared of civilian aircraft traffic.

Airlines operating routes between Cyprus and Israel have implemented precautionary measures as the situation continues to develop in the region. Israeli airspace remains closed and Ben Gurion Airport suspends all flights.

The Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an urgent travel advisory for Cypriot citizens in Israel, advising strict adherence to local authority guidance. The ministry’s advisory specifically instructs Cypriot nationals to avoid unnecessary travel, maintain maximum security precautions, and monitor developments through international and local media outlets following Israel’s declaration of a state of emergency.

Larnaca and Paphos airports have been placed on emergency standby following requests for aircraft originally bound for Israel to make unscheduled landings in Cyprus. Both airports have received and processed emergency landing requests from Israel, according to information from Hermes airport operator. The situation remains fluid with passenger numbers continuing to fluctuate as regional tensions escalate.