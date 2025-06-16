Travellers flying in or out of Abu Dhabi should prepare for possible flight delays and cancellations.

Zayed International Airport has issued a fresh warning about expected disruptions on Sunday June 15 and Monday June 16, advising passengers to check with their airline before heading to the terminal. It said: “Due to ongoing airspace closures, flight disruptions at AUH-including delays & cancellations-are expected to continue on Sunday, 15 and Monday, 16 June.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest travel information before heading to the airport.” The alert comes after several air space closures in the Middle East, leading to a ripple effect on air travel across the region. The disruption started on Friday June 13, when Zayed International Airport issued the first statement.

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, has cancelled or delayed a number of flights. In a statement, they said: “Etihad Airways is experiencing disruption to several services across the region due to airspace closures and the ongoing regional situation. As a result, select flights have been cancelled or delayed.

“In addition, Etihad is re-routing a number of flights in response to restricted airspace in parts of the Middle East. Guests transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin.

“This remains a developing situation and is likely to cause some disruption and delays over the coming days. Etihad is continuously monitoring airspace and security updates in close coordination with the relevant authorities. Impacted guests are being assisted with alternative travel arrangements. Travellers are advised to check the latest flight status at etihad.com, via the mobile app, or by contacting the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE). The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused.”

Air Arabia has temporarily cancelled flights to a number of destinations. Flights to Iran and Iraq are cancelled until June 30, while flights to Jordan, Lebanon and Russia are cancelled until Monday June 16.

The Foreign Office has issued a new warning for United Arab Emirates amid the Middle East tensions. The new warning reads as :”Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region”.

The Foreign Office advises tourists to monitor local and international media for the latest information, and be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities. It does not advise against travel, so holidays to Abu Dhabi will still go ahead as normal.

Zayed International Airport is still open. However passengers are advised to check with their airline regarding the status of their flight.