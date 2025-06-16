Israel targeted Mehrabad Airport in Iran during an overnight airstrike at the weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iran reported on Saturday that there was no damage on the runways of Mehrabad Airport during an overnight Israeli airstrike. According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, the attack targeted an area behind the airport’s vehicle equipment building and the hangars used for fighter jets at the capital Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport.

The report stated that the airport’s runways, main terminals, and key facilities were unaffected by the strike. The airport appears to be operating as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 people. According to reports, Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170 others.

The assault on Tehran raises the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries and appears to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s. The airspace between Iran and Israel has been cleared of civilian traffic and Cyprus has cancelled more than a dozen flights already.

In what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called "a decisive moment", the country's "Operation Rising Lion" saw a list of targets struck throughout the early hours. Among those was Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander-in-chief Hossein Salami, a 65-year-old hardliner appointed by Ayatollah Khamenei himself.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency shortly after the strikes began, and warned people that “a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation, “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” He warned Israeli residents that they might have to spend extended periods in bomb shelters ahead of an expected retaliation by Iran, Reuters reported.