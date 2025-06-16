Travellers may be questioning whether to book a holiday to Dubai as fighting escalates in the Middle East region.

Dubai’s high-rise skyline is one of the most popular Middle East destinations for UK holidaymakers. The Foreign Office considers the United Arab Emirates safe to travel to – aside from advising British tourists to take the usual travel precautions against crime while visiting.

Though not directly involved in the conflict, the UAE’s proximity to Iran over the Persian Gulf has prompted travel concerns. The Foreign Office (FCDO) does not warn against travel to the United Arab Emirates, but advises British nationals to stay vigilant as “there is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests”.

On 13 June, official FCDO advice was updated to reflect regional risks. The FCDO says: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region.”

It advises travellers to monitor local and international media for the latest information, “be vigilant” and follow the instructions of local authorities. Some flights to and from Dubai and the UAE capital Abu Dhabi have been cancelled amid disruption in the region.

Dubai International Airport said in a post on X/Twitter on Friday morning (13 June): “Some flights at @DXB and DWC - Al Maktoum International have been cancelled or delayed due to airspace closures over Iran, Iraq, and Syria. We're working to manage the disruption and support affected guests.”

It added: “Please check with your airline for the latest updates and rebooking options before heading to the airport, and allow extra time to get here. Our teams are on hand to assist impacted guests. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we monitor the situation.”

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi said: “Flight disruptions are expected through today at Zayed International Airport. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest status of their flights before travelling to the airport.”